IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Rohit Sharma takes a stunning catch to dismiss well-set Malan; Umesh Yadav gets his third

Indian opener Rohit Sharma pulled off a stunning catch on the second morning of the Oval Test to remove the dangerous-looking Dawid Malan off an Umesh Yadav delivery.

It all happened on the third ball of the 25th over when Yadav bowled yet another good length delivery from around the wicket. The ball swung into Malan and the England No. 3 proceeded to feel for it. The ball flew towards the slip cordon and Rohit Sharma dived to his right in front of Virat Kohli to complete a stunning grab.

Watch Rohit Sharma's sensational grab to dismiss Dawid Malan here:

Umesh on fire! 🔥

Gets Malan to nick one to Rohit at slip.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Umesh #Malan pic.twitter.com/MdKd0xLu4k — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 3, 2021

Dawid Malan's wicket came at a great time for Team India as the Yorkshireman looked good during his knock of 67-ball 31.

Umesh Yadav has claimed two wickets in the morning session thus far

Umesh Yadav has been sensational with the ball in the Oval Test thus far against England.

This is the third wicket that Umesh Yadav has taken in England's innings thus far. The 'Vidarbha Express' picked up his first scalp in the form of England captain Joe Root in the closing stages of the opening day of the Oval Test.

Yadav got one to jag off from a good length to breach the gap between Root's bat and pad and knock over his off-stump.

MASSIVE moment in the day as Umesh Yadav sneaks one past Root’s forward defence to disturb the woodwork.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Root #Yadav pic.twitter.com/yPXyQbjLLH — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 2, 2021

The skiddy fast bowler picked off where he had left off last evening as he removed Craig Overton within the first 30 minutes of the day. Overton edged an outside off-stump delivery to Indian skipper Virat Kohli at first slip.

Malan's wicket has reduced England to 66/5 and the onus is now on the duo of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow to resurrect the sinking ship and take the home side closer to India's first innings total of 191.

India, on the other hand, will hope that they continue with their good work and not allow the England middle and lower-order off the hook. They will look to restrict the hosts to as low a target as possible.

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar