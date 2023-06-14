Rohit Sharma to continue as Test captain for West Indies series; decision regarding leadership to be taken later this year - Reports 

Rohit Sharma's position as captain of the Indian Test team is not considered to be shaken up as of now in the eyes of the management. The veteran opening batter is fully expected to lead the side in the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies away from home.

With Rohit having recently turned 36 years old, there are doubts over whether he will be able to lead India over the course of the entire third World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Team India have a buffer period in red-ball cricket, as their next assignment after the West Indies series takes place in December in the form of a tour of South Africa.

According to reports, the selectors will keep a keen eye on Rohit's batting performances in the Caribbean and reach a decision over leadership before the tour of South Africa.

A senior BCCI source revealed to PTI on condition of anonymity:

"There are baseless rumours about Rohit being removed from captaincy. However, whether he will continue as captain for the entire two-year World Test Championship (WTC) cycle is a significant question, considering he will be nearly 38 by the end of the third edition in 2025."

The source added:

"At present, I believe that Shiv Sunder Das and his colleagues will assess Rohit's batting form after the two Tests before taking any decision."

The Indian Test team is currently in a highly vulnerable state following a tame defeat at the hands of Australia at the World Test Championship final at The Oval. Injuries, prolonged poor form, and questionable decision-making have all blended together right before a major transitional period.

Decision over Rohit Sharma's captaincy is set to be made after the selection committee is complete

Apart from the team's questionable framework, the management is also in the reworks after quite a turbulent period.

The selection panel is in need of yet another shake-up following Chetan Sharma's fateful reappointment as chairman and his eventual resignation.

Regarding Rohit Sharma's fate as captain, the source added:

"After the West Indies tour, we have no Test matches until the end of December when the team travels to South Africa. This provides enough time for the selectors to deliberate and make a decision. By then, the fifth selector (new chairman) will have joined the panel, and a decision can be made."

The passing of the torch proves to be crucial as there is a shortage of leadership candidates. Virat Kohli is unlikely to lead the national team again and is close to Rohit's age.

Cheteshwar Pujara is the current Test vice-captain after KL Rahul failed to impress in the opportunities he availed as captain of the team. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah also have marginal leadership experience.

