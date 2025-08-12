Rohit Sharma drives his new Lamborghini Urus in Mumbai ahead of 2025-26 home season [Watch]

India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma was spotted driving his new Lamborghini Urus in Mumbai after he returned to the city from his London break. The luxury car was recently delivered to his home after his return.The Lamborghini Urus SE is orange in color. Rohit Sharma took his new car out for a drive on the busy streets of Mumbai ahead of India's 2025-26 home season. He was dressed in his usual casual attire, wearing a white t-shirt and a cap.The star batter chose a special number plate 3015 for his new Lamborghini. 3015 denotes the birthdates of his two children. The number 30 could be a reference to his daughter Samaira, who was born on December 30, while 15 could be for his son Ahaan, who was born on November 15.Watch the video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:Rohit previously owned a blue Lamborghini which he had given away to a Dream11 contest winner. Therefore, his new Lamborghini Urus SE replaced the old one.Will the Australia ODI series be Rohit Sharma's last international appearance?Rohit Sharma last played competitive cricket in IPL 2025, where he turned up for the Mumbai Indians (MI). He made 418 runs from 15 matches with four half-centuries.The veteran batter had already retired from T20Is and Tests. He will now feature only in the one-day format for India. While he is still India's ODI captain, there are doubts over his future in the format. Rohit may not be a certain starter for the 2027 ODI World Cup.Moreover, he may no longer remain captain as well. As reported earlier, he may have to play the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy or India A matches in a bid to hold on to his place in the team. He last featured in the premier domestic tournament in 2018 for Mumbai against Hyderabad.Should the team management decide to look past Rohit Sharma, the upcoming Australia series could mark his last international appearance. India are set to tour Australia for an ODI series in October.The right-hander has played 273 ODIs so far and has scored 11168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 hundreds.