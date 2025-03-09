Rohit Sharma emulates massive MS Dhoni feat with 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

India captain Rohit Sharma has joined legendary skipper MS Dhoni on the elite list after leading the Men in Blue to a 2025 Champions Trophy victory. Team India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Overall, Rohit has become the third Indian skipper to win the silverware. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly-led side were joint winners with Sri Lanka in 2002. Dhoni guided India to a five-run victory over England in the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

Last year, Rohit Sharma led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, ending their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought. With back-to-back ICC titles, he has become the second-most successful Indian skipper after Dhoni. The latter led India to three ICC trophies (2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, and 2013 CT).

Rohit Sharma leads from the front in the 2025 Champions Trophy final

India captain Rohit Sharma led by example in the 2015 Champions Trophy final. The right-handed batters smashed 76 runs off 83 balls, comprising three maximums and seven boundaries. During his knock, the 37-year-old shared a 105-run partnership for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill (31 off 50). He was adjudged Player of the Match in the all-important final. Later, India won the contest with an over to spare.

Captains with POTM award in Men’s ICC tournament finals

Clive Lloyd (West Indies, CWC 1975) Ricky Ponting (Australia, CWC 2003) MS Dhoni (India, CWC 2011) Rohit Sharma (India, CT 2025)

Following the victory, Rohit lauded his team, while shedding light on his aggressive batting style. He told JioHotstar (via ESPNcricinfo):

“It is very nice. We played some good cricket throughout the tournament. To have the result our way is a great feeling.”

He continued:

Not natural to me, but something I really wanted to do. When you are doing something different, you have to have the backing of the team and management. I spoke to Rahul bhai earlier and now Gauti bhai as well. It is something I really wanted to do. I have played all these years in a different style, and now we are getting the results with this."

“We have to understand the nature of the surfaces and I was very clear about how I wanted to execute the first five-six overs. I have gotten out as well earlier, but the execution matters. The depth gives me the freedom and it helps. With Jadeja coming at 8, it gives you the confidence to go hard up front. As long as I am clear in my mind, it is great,” Rohit added.

Click here to check out the full IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final scorecard.

