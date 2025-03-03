  • home icon
  • “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman” - Congress leader makes shocking statement after IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy game; deletes tweet later

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 03, 2025 14:22 IST
New Zealand v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Indian National Congress leader Shama Mohammed recently made a shocking statement about Team India captain Rohit Sharma, calling him fat. She expressed her views through a post on X (formerly Twitter) after India beat New Zealand in the last group match of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Shama opined that Rohit Sharma was fat for a sportsperson and urged him to lose some weight. She also remarked that Rohit was the most unimpressive captain India has had in their history. The post went viral online and evoked reactions from several fans and politicians. However, Shama later deleted the controversial tweet.

The post read:

"@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!"
Screenshot of the deleted tweet on social media.
Screenshot of the deleted tweet on social media.

Rohit Sharma led India into the semi-finals in all four ICC white-ball tournaments during his captaincy tenure

After taking over the reins from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma took India to the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where they lost against eventual champions England.

India then dominated the 2023 ODI World Cup at home under Rohit's leadership by reaching the final with a 10-match unbeaten streak. However, they endured a heartbreaking loss in the summit clash against Australia in Ahmedabad, ending their hopes for a third ODI World Cup trophy.

The third attempt proved lucky for Rohit as Team India won the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy by beating South Africa in the final in Barbados. The Men in Blue have continued in the same vein of form in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy by reaching the semi-finals with three comfortable wins in the group stage.

Interestingly, India have been unbeaten in the league stage of all three previous ICC tournaments under Rohit's inspirational leadership. Their only loss during these tournaments has come against Australia in the 2023 World Cup final.

Rohit Sharma's men will have a chance to exact some revenge as they will go up against Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4) in Dubai.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
