Rohit Sharma featured in 45-minute match simulation during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 practice session: Reports

Struggling for batting form, Team India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma took part in a 45-minute practice session with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday morning (January 14). He batted on the center wicket in a match simulation environment.

Rohit endured a horror Test tour of Australia with the bat and as captain. Having missed the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons, he featured in the next three games, but managed a paltry 31 runs, with a best of 10. The 37-year-old subsequently dropped himself from the playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

As per a report in The Times of India, Rohit practiced at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday morning along with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Following the practice session, he also attended a promotional event. Regarding Rohit's practice session, a source told TOI:

"He batted for almost 45 minutes on the center wicket in a match simulation environment. He started with throwdowns, followed by some batting in match simulation, during which he faced Mumbai's fast bowlers and spinners."

The source, however, added that there is no clarity on whether the Indian captain will feature in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Jammu & Kashmir, which begins on January 23.

"He has still not conveyed to the Mumbai Cricket Association whether he will play in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir on Jan 23, as he's still double-minded about playing the Ranji match. That's a red-ball game, and the Champions Trophy in February, where he's likely to lead India, will be a white-ball, limited overs event," a source added.

As per reports, Rohit had expressed his wish to train with the Mumbai team to head coach Omkar Salvi. The right-handed batter has not played a Ranji Trophy match since 2015 when he turned out for Mumbai against Uttar Pradesh.

Rohit Sharma had a forgettable 2024 in Test cricket

While Rohit led India to victory in the T20 World Cup last year, he struggled for runs in red-ball cricket in 2024. In 14 Test matches (26 innings), the experienced batter scored 619 runs at a poor average of 24.76, with two tons and two fifties.

The elegant stroke player did well in the five-match home series against England in the first half of 2024, hammering two centuries. However, he registered a highest score of 23 from four innings against Bangladesh at home. The Indian captain only managed only half-century in the home series against New Zealand as the hosts were crushed 3-0.

