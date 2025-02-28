Rohit Sharma gives fan an autograph on a guitar in Dubai ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently interacted and gave a fan an autograph on a guitar at a party in Dubai. The 37-year-old is currently in the UAE city with the Indian contingent, participating in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue have already sealed their spot in the semi-final after consecutive wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan in the group stage.

Sharma got off to a start in both games - 41(36) and 20(15) - but failed to convert them into big ones. He will be hoping to make substantial contributions during the upcoming games. India and New Zealand are set to square off in the final group match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 2).

An X user shared a video on the social media platform to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's activities off the field during the break between the Champions Trophy games. In it, Rohit could be seen singing on a guitar for a fan at a music party.

You can watch the video below:

"There is no doubt he could be"- Aakash Chopra on chances of Shubman Gill becoming India ODI captain after Rohit Sharma

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that Shubman Gill has the chance to become Indian ODI captain after Rohit Sharma, considering his magnificent record in the format. However, he felt that Gill might not succeed Sharma in Tests and backed Jasprit Bumrah for the role. Speaking on the matter in his YouTube video, Aakash Chopra said:

"There is no doubt he could be, if we talk only about ODI cricket. I am not sure about Test cricket. Firstly, I feel he won't play at No. 3. He will go to No. 4. However, whether he will become the captain in the future, I have got no idea. I feel India are running fast towards three captains in the three formats In ODIs, Shubman Gill is your next candidate."

He continued:

"There is no doubt about that because, in my opinion, he is going to be a future great of ODI cricket. I really hope that he plays 200-250 ODIs for sure and scores a lot of runs. One of the best of all times, he is that kind of a player. He is my captain for ODIs, no doubt. Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket for now. Later, who knows. This is where we are heading actually."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

