Rohit Sharma hands over runner-up medal to Shreyas Iyer after loss in T20 Mumbai 2025 final [Watch]

India’s ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, presented the runners-up medal to Shreyas Iyer after his team, the SoBo Mumbai Falcons (SMF), lost to Siddhesh Lad’s Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals (MSCMR) in the T20 Mumbai 2025 final. The high-stakes match took place on Thursday, June 12, at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Ad

Asked to bat first, the Mumbai Falcons put up 157/4 in their 20 overs. Mayuresh Tandel top-scored with an unbeaten 50 off 32 balls, while Harsh Aghav chipped in with 45* off 28. Captain Shreyas Iyer had a quiet day, managing just 12 from 17 deliveries.

In response, Chinmay Sutar anchored the Maratha Royals’ innings with a steady 53 off 49 balls, while Awais Khan Naushad finished the job with a quickfire 38 off 24. They chased down the target with four balls to spare, sealing a five-wicket win and lifting the T20 Mumbai 2025 title.

Ad

Trending

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma, the face of the tournament, handed Shreyas Iyer the runners-up cheque and medal.

Watch the video here:

Ad

Meanwhile, Chinmay Sutar earned the Player of the Match award for his vital innings of 53 runs.

“They should be proud of their efforts” - Shreyas Iyer reflects on his team’s loss in T20 Mumbai 2025 final

Shreyas Iyer’s SoBo Mumbai Falcons were defeated by the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals by five wickets in the T20 Mumbai 2025 final. Reflecting on the match and the season as a whole, the 30-year-old said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

Ad

“It's pretty hectic (two finals in 10 days). Especially when you lose, it runs in your mind a lot. The way everyone turned up in numbers was outstanding to see. The whole stadium was electrifying. Thank you so much for coming and supporting (to the fans). Don't want to pinpoint any particular incident. Just a one-off game where you can't pinpoint on anyone - it's basically backstabbing and I don't enjoy that.”

Ad

“We have learnt a lot. Pretty common to feel dejected after losing the final. It must hurt them. When they come back next year they would be having that motivation and confidence. They should be proud of their efforts. They came in here, not too much experience and playing in front of 20000 people - it's not easy. I've been there, done that. When the nerves get into you, you tend to make mistakes but it teaches you a lot and you come back stronger,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer has now faced back-to-back T20 title defeats as captain in the span of 10 days — first, when his IPL side Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost the 2025 final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news