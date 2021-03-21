Rohit Sharma hints about India's team composition for the T20 World Cup

With a fabulous innings of 64 off just 34 deliveries in the final T20I in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma set Team India on course for a tall total. His innings - consisting of four fours and five sixes - eventually helped Team India clinch the high-scoring game by 36 runs.

Chatting with the media after India's series victory, Rohit Sharma shared his thoughts about India's probable team selection going into the T20 World Cup. Speaking in this regard, Rohit Sharma said:

"There's still a long time to go for the World Cup, so it's still early days to talk about what the batting line-up is going to look like. We have to analyse and think about what suits the team the most."

Rohit Sharma in action against England (PC: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma further revealed that KL Rahul's exclusion in the game was only a tactical move to play an extra bowler in the XI.

"Unfortunately, it was KL (Rahul) who we had to leave out. It was very tough. KL has been one of our key players in the limited-overs format, especially in this format of the game. But looking at his current form, I think the team management decided to go with the best XI."

A hard fought series win. Well done boys. 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/KIpJdlbIGP — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 20, 2021

Things may change as we get closer to the World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma maintained that KL Rahul's exclusion from the playing XI in the final T20I was only temporary, and the team is aware of his ability in the white-ball format of the game.

"KL's exclusion does not send a signal that he will not be considered. Things may change as and when we get closer to the World Cup. We do understand his ability and contribution at the top. So I'm not going to rule out anything right now." Rohit Sharma said.

On being asked if the side gets a chance to be explosive and play aggressive cricket with Virat Kohli opening and Suryakumar Yadav batting at no. 3, Rohit Sharma said:

"It was good for us to win this game with that batting order, but everything will depend on what the captain is thinking at that particular time. I'm sure we need to sit, analyse and recollect our thoughts on what would be the right thing to do for the team."

The two teams will now move to Pune for a three-match ODI series, which starts on 23 March.