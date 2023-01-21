Rohit Sharma hits breezy fifty as India canter home in chase of 109 to clinch ODI series against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (51 off 50) helped himself to a half-century, while Shubman Gill (40* off 53) continued his impressive form as Team India hammered New Zealand by eight wickets in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

Fielding first after winning the toss in the second ODI, India’s bowlers came up with a terrific effort to hold the Kiwis to 108 in 34.3 overs. The hosts then raced past the finish line in 20.1 overs to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

Chasing a modest total, India breezed their way to 52/0 at the end of 10 overs. Rohit hit his first six in the fifth over when he pulled a short ball from Lockie Ferguson over deep fine leg. Gill was content playing second fiddle as Rohit whacked Blair Tickner for a four over square leg and six over cover off consecutive deliveries in the 10th over.

With no pressure of the asking rate, Rohit helped himself to a fluent fifty, tucking Mitchell Santner off his pads for a single in the 13th over. The Indian captain had a great opportunity to remain unbeaten and finish with a big score. However, he was dismissed for 51, as he tried to shuffle across and work a delivery from Henry Shipley to the leg side. Rohit was trapped lbw as the ball stayed low and skidded through.

New Zealand had something more to cheer about as Virat Kohli (11) was stumped after being beautifully deceived by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. Gill then completed the formalities. He hit the winning runs by launching Santner over mid-on for a boundary.

Shami claims 3 as India bowl out New Zealand cheaply

Mohammed Shami claimed 3/18 as India excelled with the ball to bundle out New Zealand cheaply for 108 in 34.3 overs. The experienced pacer struck in the first over, cleaning up Finn Allen (0) with an incoming delivery that crashed into the stumps after hitting the pads.

Mohammed Siraj (1/10) bowled an excellent delivery in the channel around middle and off and induced an edge off Henry Nicholls (2), which was taken at slip. Daryl Mitchell’s (1) attempt to negate the swing by coming down the pitch backfired as he chipped a return catch to Shami.

Hardik Pandya (2/16) then took an excellent one-handed return catch as Devon Conway (7) hit a pitched-up delivery uppishly towards the bowler. New Zealand captain Tom Latham perished for 1 off 17 balls, flirting at one outside off-stump from Shardul Thakur and offering a simple catch to slip. Latham’s dismissal saw the Kiwis crumble to 15/5 in the 11th over.

Glenn Phillips (36) added 41 for the sixth wicket with Michael Bracewell (22) and 47 for the seventh wicket with Santner (27). However, the big innings was missing as New Zealand kept faltering. Bracewell was bounced out by Shami, while Santner dragged a slower ball from Pandya onto the stumps.

Phillips’ resistance also ended when he pulled a shortish delivery from off-spinner Washington Sundar to deep midwicket. Ferguson (1) also perished in the same manner before Kuldeep Yadav trapped Tickner (2) leg before to end New Zealand’s misery.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

