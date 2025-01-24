Rohit Sharma hits trademark pull shot for six in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Mumbai vs J&K match [Watch]

India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma has looked in fine touch during Mumbai’s second innings in their ongoing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir. He played his signature pull shot on Day 2 (Friday, January 24) at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai.

On the third ball of the fourth over of Mumbai’s second innings, Umar Nazir Mir bowled a length delivery that Rohit Sharma picked up early. He got into position quickly and smashed it for a towering six to the deep square leg region.

Here’s a video of the maximum:

Interestingly, Rohit got out to the same bowler yesterday while trying to play his favourite pull shot.

Mumbai’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have looked solid in the second essay. At the time of writing, Mumbai were 53 without loss after 11 overs, with Rohit on 28 and Jaiswal on 24.

J&K takes 86-run first-innings lead in their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai

Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat on Day 1 but got off to a disastrous start, losing seven wickets for just 47 runs. Key players like Rohit Sharma (3), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Ajinkya Rahane (12), Shreyas Iyer (11), and Shivam Dube (0) all failed to make an impact.

Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian then mounted some resistance, stitching together a 63-run partnership off 66 balls for the eighth wicket. Kotian made 26, while the seam-bowling all-rounder counter-attacked to score 51 off 57 balls. Umar Nazir and Yudhvir Singh each took four wickets as Mumbai were bowled out for 120.

In response, Shubham Khajuria (53) led the charge for Jammu and Kashmir as they found themselves in a strong position at 105 for two. However, Mumbai's bowlers staged a fightback, as J&K slipped to 164 for seven. They ended the opening day at 174 with three wickets remaining. On Day 2, they added 32 more runs before being bowled out for 206. Mohit Avasthi was the standout bowler for Mumbai, returning five for 52.

