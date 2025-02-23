Rohit Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after his match-winning century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [In Pictures]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma hugged teammate Virat Kohli after his match-winning century against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash on Sunday, February 23. On the back of Kohli's brilliance, Men in Blue beat Pakistan comfortably by six wickets and moved to the top of the Group A points table.

After winning the toss, Saud Shakeel (62), Mohammad Rizwan (46), and Khushdil Shah (38) helped Pakistan score 241 runs in 49.4 overs before they lost all the wickets. It was one-way traffic in the second innings as India looked in control throughout before scaling down the target comfortably in the 43rd over. Virat Kohli shepherded expertly with yet another chasing masterclass in the company of youngsters Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56).

Kohli also notched up his 82nd international century with the four on the last ball of the match. While he was returning to the pavilion, Rohit Sharma walked up to him and extended congratulations with a warm hug.

You can get a glimpse of the moment in the below X posts:

"It was good for him to be out there in the middle, finish the game off"- India captain Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli after 2025 Champions Trophy match vs Pakistan

At the post-match presentation, India skipper Rohit Sharma applauded Virat Kohli for his match-winning performance. He also shed light on his passion for winning games for the nation, saying:

"He loves representing the country. He wants to be out there playing for the team, doing what he does the best which is to go out there and do what he did today. Over the years we've seen it with him. People sitting in the dressing room are not surprised. It was good for him to be out there in the middle, finish the game off. Couple of crucial knocks from the others too there."

On the bowling performance, he added:

"Credit goes to guys like Axar, Kuldeep and Jadeja in the middle there. They've played a lot of cricket in this format and understand what's required of them. Rizwan and Saud stitched a very good partnership so it was important for us to not let the game drift away. The experience of the three spinners comes in handy there."

Team India will face New Zealand in their final group game of the Champions Trophy on March 2 at the same venue in Dubai.

