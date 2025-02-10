Rohit Sharma interacts and gives an autograph on a T-shirt to a little fan during a team dinner ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently interacted with and gave an autograph to a little fan while having dinner at the team hotel in Bhubaneswar. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack hosted the second ODI between India and England on Sunday (February 9). The hosts beat the English team comfortably by four wickets to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Rohit Sharma led his side from the front by smashing a magnificent century, his 32nd in the ODI format. His knock, 119 (90), helped India chase down a target of 305 without much hiccups in 44.3 overs.

An X user shared a video on the social media platform to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's activities off the field. In it, the Indian skipper could be seen interacting with a young fan and giving him an autograph on the t-shirt. Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal were also present with Rohit during the dinner at the team hotel in Bhubaneswar.

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"He wasn't as attacking as he was during the World Cup"- Sanjay Manjrekar on Rohit Sharma after his century in 2nd ODI vs England 2025

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently analyzed Rohit Sharma's match-winning knock in the second ODI against England. He opined that he did not play as attacking as he did during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo:

"People who are big brands in India, they feel that pressure of expectation. It's not just about getting your 40s and 50s that he was doing during the World Cup. Somewhere, there's an expectation of a hundred. It's like a certificate of you being in form. You saw the way he did it. He wasn't as attacking as he was during the World Cup."

He continued:

"Still, when he decides to pace his innings, it's just incredible how easily he does it. [He was] very selective in the way he played his shots. I have a feeling in the next match he will play again in the way that he thought was best for the team. This one was more for himself. Obviously, one that wanted the team to win. But this is one that he'll say, this one is for me."

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news