Rohit Sharma joins Babar Azam and Virat Kohli on elite list, registers big milestone in IND vs IRE T20 World Cup match

India captain Rohit Sharma registered a huge milestone during the T20 World Cup fixture against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Ireland on Wednesday (June 5). The right-hander became the second Indian and overall third to complete 4,000 runs in T20I cricket. The 37-year-old achieved the landmark in his 144thinnings.

Rohit needed 26 runs to reach the aforementioned tally. The Mumbai batter achieved the milestone with style by hitting a boundary off Josh Little in the sixth over.

Former India captain Virat Kohli was the first to reach the landmark. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam recently achieved the feat against England. Kohli and Azam completed 4,000 runs in 107 and 112 innings, respectively.

In his T20I career, Rohit has over 500 runs against New Zealand and the West Indies. He has also amassed more than 400 against Bangladesh, England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. He has the joint most tons (five) alongside Australia’s Glenn Maxwell in the shortest format

Rohit Sharma has also amassed 10,709 and 4137 runs in ODIs and Tests.

Rohit Sharma completes 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup; first to hit 600 sixes

Rohit Sharma also became the third player to complete 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup. The senior batter smashed a six to achieve the landmark and join Kohli and former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena on this list. He also became the first cricketer to hit 600 sixes in international cricket.

As far as the match is concerned, Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 52 runs off 37 balls, hitting three sixes and four boundaries. The opening batter was retired hurt after being hit on the left elbow. He left the field with the physio, leaving team management and fans guessing. The Men in Blue would hope that the injury is not serious ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan clash at the same venue on June 9.

India beat Ireland by eight wickets in a one-sided match to kick-start their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. The Men in Blue achieved the target with 7.4 overs to spare.

Click here to check out the IND vs IRE full scorecard.

