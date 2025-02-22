Indian captain Rohit Sharma dropped an easy catch, denying all-rounder Axar Patel a hat-trick during their 2025 Champions Trophy encounter against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20.

During the game, on the Hindi commentary, a commentator gave his hilarious take on the dropped catch.

"Rohit Sharma ke shlok bhi jaate, samjha na woh bhari waale shlok, (Rohit's verses would also have come, the heavy verses)," he said referring to the words the Indian captain would have used if any other player had dropped the catch.

Another commentator also added that Rohit Sharma benefited despite dropping the catch as he was the captain.

"Rohit kaptaan the na unko fayda mila iss cheez ka. Agar aur koi player ne chhoda hota na puri team ghur rahi hoti, (Rohit got the benefit of being the captain. Had any other player dropped the catch the entire team would be staring at him)," the commentator said.

Watch the video of the incident and what the commentators said below -

Axar Patel dismissed Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan on the second ball of the ninth over. He then sent back Mushfiqur Rahim on the very next delivery for a first-ball duck and was on a 'hat-trick'.

Unfortunately, he missed out on getting the hat-trick as Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter of Jaker Ali in the slip cordon.

Rohit Sharma displayed a positive sign with the bat against Bangladesh

India had a solid start in the powerplay chasing 229 for victory against Bangladesh in Dubai. It was captain Rohit Sharma who took charge early on and attacked the opposition bowlers to apply pressure on them.

Although he played a short innings upfront, it was an impactful knock from the right-hander which gave India a fine start. Rohit scored 41 runs off 36 balls, hitting seven fours at a strike rate of 113.89. He showed positive intent with his aggressive style of batting.

Going ahead in the tournament, this comes as a positive sign for India to see Rohit Sharma batting fearlessly at the top. If the Men In Blue are to win the 2025 Champions Trophy, they will need their captain to carry forward his form and attacking batting throughout the tournament.

