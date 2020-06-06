Rohit Sharma in lead for Khel Ratna

While there are several talented athletes that have been nominated for the Khel Ratna, Rohit Sharma is likely to win it.

The BCCI are pushing extremely hard for Rohit Sharma to become the fourth Indian cricketer to win the Khel Ratna.

Sportskeeda has learnt on Saturday that it's none other than cricketer Rohit Sharma who is in the lead to win the prestigious Khel Ratna Award this year. That’s right, with all the runs the cricketer has scored since January 16, he is the preferred choice for members of the screening committee for this honour.

With every federation trying to push their own athletes, and the sports ministry famously trying to maintain a balance between sports – something that cost the likes of Rahul Dravid an award in the past – who knows? Consider some of the other names in the running for the Khel Ratna, sports’ stars like Vinesh Phogat (wrestling), Manika Batra (TT), Amit Panghal (boxer), Vikas Krishan (boxing) and Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw).

Despite the last date of the application for the prestigious award extended till June 22, Rohit could also join the elite list of cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who did receive a Khel Ratna. Sources revealed that BCCI is very keen to establish Rohit’s name and is pinning hopes of the Mumbai cricketer captaining at least one of the shorter formats for India.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be wrong to say a push is being given by BCCI to ensure Rohit does receive the honour. However, no official from the sports ministry, nor the BCCI, were willing to comment on the situation. “Rohit winning the Khel Ratna will enhance not just the credibility of the cricketer. He really deserves to win this award,” a source said.

It is also understood that names like Phogat and Neeraj Chopra also come under the list of achievers. Still, Rohit has been outstanding with his performances as an opener for the Indian cricket team. He was the batsman with the most number of centuries in a single World Cup in 2019. There may be a possibility of having two winners also for Khel Ratna this year. One thing is for sure -- there is no ignoring Rohit.