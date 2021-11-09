Rohit Sharma to lead Team India in 1st Test against New Zealand, KL Rahul to be T20 vice-captain: Reports

In a major development that is likely to be confirmed soon, Rohit Sharma is all set to lead India in the T20I series and the first Test against New Zealand. Virat Kohli will be rested for the first Test and will return for the second as skipper.

India will host New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests, starting on November 17.

Rohit Sharma has always been the first-choice captaincy replacement for Virat Kohli in the shortest format. While official confirmation is awaited, outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri confirmed the development to the press on Monday.

Now, according to a report in The Times of India, Rohit Sharma is also being seen as an apt red-ball leader. He will stand in for Virat Kohli in the first Test against the Kiwis, which will begin on November 25. Ajinkya Rahane, who has been in poor international form of late, will continue to remain vice-captain.

Virat Kohli is also likely to take a break from the T20 series before assuming charge in the second Test. TOI quoted a source saying on the subject:

"Please do not read much into Virat resting for the initial matches. He'll be back to captain the team from the second Test. The Test team is his and he's done phenomenally well."

Punjab Kings captain and opening batter KL Rahul is likely to be Rohit Sharma's vice-captain for the T20I series. This could be seen as an indication of BCCI's planning with regards to India's future after Rohit and Kohli, at least in white-ball cricket.

Other reported changes for the T20I series include breaks for senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and inclusions for the likes of Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar. Varun Chakravarthy, who went wicketless in the T20 World Cup, is likely to get the ax well.

Shreyas Iyer, who was a reserve batter for the T20 World Cup, is expected to return to the main squad.

After Rohit Sharma's Test appointment, BCCI to wait on ODI captaincy

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gifted their bat to Ravi Shastri. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gifted their bat to Ravi Shastri. https://t.co/rjSd5qvfFU

While the path for Test and T20I formats seems clear, the ODI realm still has some unanswered questions, especially with regards to captaincy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

But according to the aforementioned report, the BCCI is going to wait till India's ODI series against South Africa next year to make that decision.

Edited by Samya Majumdar