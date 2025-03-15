Rohit Sharma likely to remain captain for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series: Reports

Rohit Sharma is likely to continue as India's red-ball captain for the tour of England in July-August on the back of the recent 2025 Champions Trophy success. The opening batter's future as player and captain in Test cricket was in doubt after an underwhelming 2024-25 Border Gavaskar series, which India lost 1-3.

With an impending transition and the England tour marking the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, it was speculated that the management would embrace a new direction.

However, the underwhelming Australia tour did not have an impact on Rohit's white-ball game as he led India to eight successive wins in ODIs. A comprehensive 3-0 whitewash against England at home was followed by an invincible Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Rohit Sharma has the management's backing to lead the team in England for the five-match Test series.

“He has shown what he can do. Every stakeholder feels that he is the right candidate to lead the Indian side for the tour of England. Rohit too has expressed his eagerness to keep playing red-ball cricket,” a source said.

Rohit Sharma's previous tour of England in 2021 during Virat Kohli's reign was his crown jewel in terms of batting away from home. He scored 368 runs in eight innings at an average of 52.57, including a match-winning ton at The Oval.

There are currently question marks over Rohit's ability as a batter and captain when it comes to Test cricket. Under his captaincy, India have lost five of their last six Tests, including a humbling whitewash against New Zealand at home. As far as his batting is concerned, the right-handed batter has recorded only one fifty in 15 innings, dating back to the start of the home season in September 2024.

"I’m keeping all my options open" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's future was under the spotlight during the Champions Trophy campaign as well, with reports suggesting a potential retirement after the tournament. However, the Indian captain addressed the rumors and clarified that he does not intend to retire anytime soon.

“Right now, I’m playing really well, and I’m enjoying everything I’m doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I can’t really say 2027, because it’s too far, but I’m keeping all my options open,” Rohit had told the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the final (via Indian Express).

In Rohit's absence in recent times, Jasprit Bumrah had taken over the leadership duties. However, India do not have a long-term groomed leader should the Hitman step aside since there are doubts regarding the pacer's availability due to workload concerns.

