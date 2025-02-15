Rohit Sharma to no longer be picked for Tests after Team India's BGT 2024-25 debacle; BCCI set to appoint new captain: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly not consider Rohit Sharma for Tests moving forward, and will appoint a new captain soon. According to a PTI report, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is the leading contender to take on the mantle of the side.

Rohit, who has captained the side in 24 Tests since replacing Virat Kohli, hasn't had a great time with the bat of late. The 37-year-old became the first Indian captain in history to lose all three home Tests in a series last year against New Zealand, bringing an end to their unbeaten streak since 2012. With India relinquishing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia thereafter, the veteran's Test career came under massive scrutiny.

According to PTI, the BCCI see Bumrah as a firm contender to lead during the England tour in June-July.

"It is understood that the main bone of contention was that Bumrah is yet to start bowling full tilt and those in the know of things said that it is very difficult to get match-fit in such a short time. Rather, he can come back for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and then lead India in England as Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for Tests again."

Rohit Sharma notably missed the first Test in Australia due to paternity leave and Bumrah captained India to a commanding victory. However, Australia bounced back to win the next two out of three Tests. Although Rohit 'stood down' from the final Test in Sydney and Bumrah returned to lead the team, the hosts still emerged victorious to win the series 3-1.

"I sat out of this match because runs are not coming off my bat" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

During lunch on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Rohit explained the decision to keep himself out of the match due to his dismal form. The right-hander scored only 31 runs in three Tests, but reiterated that he is not retiring.

Rohit told Star Sports:

"This decision is not a retirement decision. Nor am I going to take myself out of the game. I sat out of this match because runs are not coming off my bat. There is no guarantee runs won't come five or two months down the line. I have seen a lot in cricket that life changes every second, every minute, every day. I have confidence in me that things can change, but at the same time I have to be realistic as well."

India's five-match Test tour of England begins on June 20.

