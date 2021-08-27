"Ekk bonding si ho gayi hai yaar" - Fans distraught as Rohit Sharma fails to convert another overseas half-century into a hundred

Indian opener Rohit Sharma's gritty knock in the second innings of the third Test in Leeds against England came to an abrupt end right after the tea break. Sharma had reached his fifty off his 125th delivery. However, he once again failed to convert it to a hundred.

Rohit Sharma's dismissal occurred in the second over after a break to an Oliie Robinson delivery. The right-handed batsman missed a straight delivery, with the ball hitting the front pad. Umpire Richard Kettleborough raised his finger and Rohit Sharma chose to review the decision. Unfortunately, the replays returned the umpire's call and Sharma had to make the walk back to the stands.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rohit Sharma's knock in the second innings:

Fifty by Rohit Sharma, what a tremendous yet again by Rohit. He's proving the world about his class as Test opener. What a brilliant innings. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2021

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 was very unfortunate to be given out. The ball seemed to be bowled wide of the crease and going down leg. It is clear that the commentators are not neutral, but are the umpires neutral? — Kittu Kolluri (@kittukolluri) August 27, 2021

If only Rohit Sharma and India had figured out his true calling as a Test opener closer to 2013 when he started rather than 6 years & a few comebacks later #EngvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 27, 2021

Technically and tactically Rohit Sharma has been India's best batsman this series even if he has got himself out after doing the hard work. Others have better returns but @ImRo45 has stood tall. #ENGvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) August 27, 2021

Rohit Sharma is one of the best strokeplayers in the world. At the start of his career often he would get out playing a high risk shot after doing all the hard work in Test cricket. To curb his natural game and play according to the situation shows a lot of character. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 27, 2021

Fourth time Rohit Sharma has survived 100+ balls in this series. Among India's openers in England, only Sunil Gavaskar has done it more often - 13 times in 28 innings.#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 27, 2021

Total admiration for @ImRo45 as he can play those Charismatic shots anytime but curbing his natural game for his team by playing the condition and the situation 👏 #INDvsEND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 27, 2021

Rohit Sharma had dug in and did some damn hard yards, but he’s dismissed at 59 after a good innings. #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 27, 2021

When Rohit Sharma perished for 59 off 156 deliveries, India still trailed by more than 230 runs. Earlier, England gained an enormous lead of 355 after managing a total of 432. Joe Root's knock of 121 runs headlined the home side's innings while Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, and Dawid Malan scored fifties. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers with four scalps.

On Day One, James Anderson and Overton shared six wickets in the first innings to skittle India for 78. The Three Lions then capitalized on the same by stitching a 135-run opening stand. Root and Malan also threaded 139 runs between them swiftly.

England v India - Third LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

Despite getting Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul out, the hosts could have a monumental task ahead of them as India are known for great fightbacks.

Overton has produced both the breakthroughs for England in the second innings to keep them in sight for the win. The ongoing Test remains a must-win match for them after they lost the Lord's Test comprehensively.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar