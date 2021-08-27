"Ekk bonding si ho gayi hai yaar" - Fans distraught as Rohit Sharma fails to convert another overseas half-century into a hundred

Indian opener Rohit Sharma's gritty knock in the second innings of the third Test in Leeds against England came to an abrupt end right after the tea break. Sharma had reached his fifty off his 125th delivery. However, he once again failed to convert it to a hundred.
Rohit Sharma's dismissal occurred in the second over after a break to an Oliie Robinson delivery. The right-handed batsman missed a straight delivery, with the ball hitting the front pad. Umpire Richard Kettleborough raised his finger and Rohit Sharma chose to review the decision. Unfortunately, the replays returned the umpire's call and Sharma had to make the walk back to the stands.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Rohit Sharma's knock in the second innings:
When Rohit Sharma perished for 59 off 156 deliveries, India still trailed by more than 230 runs. Earlier, England gained an enormous lead of 355 after managing a total of 432. Joe Root's knock of 121 runs headlined the home side's innings while Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, and Dawid Malan scored fifties. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers with four scalps.
On Day One, James Anderson and Overton shared six wickets in the first innings to skittle India for 78. The Three Lions then capitalized on the same by stitching a 135-run opening stand. Root and Malan also threaded 139 runs between them swiftly.
Despite getting Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul out, the hosts could have a monumental task ahead of them as India are known for great fightbacks.
Overton has produced both the breakthroughs for England in the second innings to keep them in sight for the win. The ongoing Test remains a must-win match for them after they lost the Lord's Test comprehensively.