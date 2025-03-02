Rohit Sharma miscues a pull, dismissed for 15 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson got the better of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, sending the opener packing for 15 in the final group-stage game of Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit miscued a pull, hitting straight into the hands of Will Young at square leg. He was the second Indian wicket to fall on the day.

Rohit had smashed a four and a six off Matt Henry, sending a signal to the Black Caps that he was in good rhythm. However, Jamieson, who had conceded only three runs in his first two overs, yielded Rohit's wicket. He went for the pull but the ball came off the toe end of his bat.

Here's the opener's dismissal:

Jamieson, who had replaced an injured Lockie Ferguson in the squad, had returned with figures of 9-1-48-1 against Bangladesh in his only match of the tournament.

Team India lose Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as New Zealand opt to field first

New Zealand national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

The Men in Blue were left in a spot of bother by the Kiwis in Dubai. Matt Henry picked up the first wicket of the innings, trapping Shubman Gill lbw for only two runs. Rohit Sharma was then dismissed by Jamieson. Subsequently, Virat Kohli, playing his 300th ODI, only managed 11 runs as Glenn Phillips' stunning catch at backward point saw him walk back.

Both sides made one change each for the game, with India bringing in spinner Varun Chakravarthy for seamer Harshit Rana. New Zealand drafted in Daryl Mitchell, with Devon Conway missing out. Sunday's winner will play Australia in the semi-final, while the loser will lock horns against South Africa.

All four semi-finalists are also unbeaten in the eight-team tournament thus far.

