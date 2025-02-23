Rohit Sharma and Muhammad Rizwan laugh during Ravi Shastri’s toss theatrics in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan shared a laugh, with Ravi Shastri performing his theatrics during the toss to kickstart the proceedings for the blockbuster clash between the two teams. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Shastri has been known for performing his theatrics during the toss. During the India-Pakistan matches in the ICC events, Shastri has often addressed the two teams like they were a part of a boxing match. He has gone with calling Team India the team in the blue corner and Pakistan the team in the green corner.

Much like the introductions to both sides in the previous encounters, Shastri went about similarly introducing the teams. He also metaphorically mentioned at the toss that the two sides would throw punches at each other.

Take a look at the toss proceedings below:

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first the in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Muhammad Rizwan called the flip of the coin right and elected to bat first - Source: Getty

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the contest. Speaking to Shastri at the toss, Rizwan explained his decision and said:

"We want to bat first. Looks like very good thats why we want to bat. Obviously if you play ICC tournaments, every match is important. The boys are familiar with these conditions. We want to do our best today. Yeah we lost last game but it's in the past now. We have one change. Fakhar is out, Imam comes in."

Skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that the surface looks pretty similar to the one they played in the last game against Bangladesh on February 20. He added that the team needed a performance as a whole yet again and that they had gone with the same team.

At the moment, Pakistan's openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are in the middle with the score reading 6/0 after the first over. Pakistan need to win this match to stay alive in this tournament.

