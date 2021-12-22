Rohit Sharma NFT: Indian opener announces launch of NFT collection

Seasoned opener Rohit Sharma is the latest Indian cricketer to announce the launch of his NFT (non-fungible token) collection. On Wednesday, Rohit took to social media to inform his fans of the same.

Rohit Sharma’s NFT announcement comes just a few days after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed that he would be launching his cricket NFT collection for fans on December 25. Yuvraj made the announcement on his 40th birthday on December 12.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Wednesday, Rohit tweeted:

"Which is your favourite Hitman moment? #FanCraze #FanCrazeXRohitSharma #NFT."

An NFT or a Non-Fungible Token is a non-interchangeable unit of data, which is stored on a digital ledger (blockchain). It is mostly associated with reproducible digital files like photos, videos, and audio.

Items part of Rohit Sharma NFT collection

Rohit has achieved some fabulous feats in international cricket and the IPL over the years, and his cricket NFT will give fans a glimpse into some of those legendary moments.

Rohit’s three ODI double hundreds, the ICC Golden Bat for his unforgettable performance in the 2019 ICC World Cup and his first IPL hat-trick in 2009 are some of the precious achievements set to be captured in his NFT collection.

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me.Thank u for cheering in my highs & giving strength in my lows.On my b’day I’m proud to announce a special gift for u-Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with @colexionNFT Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me.Thank u for cheering in my highs & giving strength in my lows.On my b’day I’m proud to announce a special gift for u-Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with @colexionNFT https://t.co/EpCaAkyKnS

34-year-old Rohit was recently appointed captain of the Indian ODI team as well as vice-captain of the Test squad, which is presently in South Africa. Rohit was ruled out of the three-match Test series, which gets underway in the Rainbow nation on Boxing Day, due to a hamstring injury. There is still no clarity on his availability for the ODIs, which will begin next month.

Dinesh Karthik’s iconic six part of cricket NFT

Also Read Article Continues below

Prior to Yuvraj and Rohit, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik featured in India’s first sports NFT. The NFT, titled Six for the Win, captures Karthik’s last-ball six for India against Bangladesh in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final. The cricket NFT features an animated clip with Karthik’s voice-over.

Edited by Sai Krishna