Yuvraj Singh NFT collection: Former India all-rounder set to launch cricket NFT collection this month

On the occasion of his 40th birthday on Sunday, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has announced a special gift for his fans. He revealed that he is going to make a big NFT collection for them. The collection will be launched on Christmas day.

An NFT or a Non-fungible Token is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger (blockchain). It is mostly associated with reproducible digital files like photos, videos, and audio.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, birthday boy Yuvraj posted a special message for his fans and wrote:

“Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me.Thank u for cheering in my highs & giving strength in my lows.On my b’day I’m proud to announce a special gift for u-Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with @colexionNFT.”

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me.Thank u for cheering in my highs & giving strength in my lows.On my b'day I'm proud to announce a special gift for u-Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with @colexionNFT

A few days back, Yuvraj had shared a teaser on his social media handles, stating that he had a big surprise in store for all his fans. Sharing a short clip, the former cricketer wrote:

“It’s that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned!”

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik featured on India’s first-ever sports NFT. The NFT collection included the match-winning last-ball six he hit during the 2018 India-Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy final.

Wishes pour in for Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday

@YUVSTRONG12 Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!! 🌟

The cricketing fraternity and fans wished Yuvraj on the occasion of his 40th birthday on Sunday. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with Yuvraj and wrote:

“Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!!”

Here is a compilation of some birthday wishes shared for Yuvraj on Twitter:

Shubman Gill @ShubmanGill A fantastic cricketer and a wonderful human being. Thank you for all your guidance @YUVSTRONG12 paaji and I wish you a very happy birthday 🎂🥳

Vinay Kumar R @Vinay_Kumar_R Happy Birthday to one of the nicest people I have ever met. May this year be even more wonderful and blessed. Happy birthday Yuvi paa @YUVSTRONG12 Have a great one 🎂🎉🤗 #YuvrajSingh

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Happy Birthday to one of India's biggest match winner in limited overs cricket. Replacement of Yuvraj Singh in middle order is still not found. Thank you for 2007 and 2011 World Cup and countless memories. @yuvstrong12

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 👕 402 international matches🏏 11778 runs💯 17 centuries🏆 2007 WT20 winner🏆 2011 World Cup winner✅ Fastest 50 in T20Is✅ First player to take a 5-wicket haul and score a 50 in the same World Cup matchHappy Birthday to one of India's Cricket heroes, @YUVSTRONG12 🥳🎉

Paltan, join us in wishing "Yuvi Paaji" a very happy birthday! 🥳💙



Mumbai Indians @mipaltan He's a fighter on and off the field 💪Paltan, join us in wishing "Yuvi Paaji" a very happy birthday! 🥳💙 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @YUVSTRONG12

Yuvraj, who made his international debut in 2000, represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, scoring 11778 runs across formats. He played stellar roles in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.

