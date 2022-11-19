"Rohit Sharma is Not FINISHED"- Fans erupt as Indian captain begins training ahead of Bangladesh tour

Team India captain Rohit Sharma seems to have begun his preparations ahead of the Men in Blue's important tour to Bangladesh next month. India will play three ODIs and two Tests and have named a full-strength squad.

The Tests in particular are important as Rohit and his men need to win 2-0 to keep their hopes of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final alive. However, things haven't been easy for the Indian captain of late.

After an embarrassing exit from the T20 World Cup, some fans slammed him for his tactics as captain and also questioned his fitness standards. Many also wrote him off from the longer formats and felt the BCCI needed to sack him.

However, Rohit Sharma took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a few photos of him getting into the groove and training hard. His fans then took to Twitter and hailed him for not giving up and motivated him to get back to his best. Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit Sharma's fitness crucial for India in ODIs and Tests

Although there are reports that the new selection committee might opt for split captaincy, it feels like the Men in Blue don't have a better option than Rohit at the moment in the longer formats.

India have a golden chance of making it to the WTC final and will also be keen to win the ODI World Cup in October 2023. They will want their leader back to his best if they are to win these titles.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

