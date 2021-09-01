Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli in ICC's Test batsman rankings 

While several critics have doubted Rohit Sharma's opening abilities in the longer format, the Indian batsman has made amends by playing some gutsy knocks at the top of the order.

The right-hander has showcased stunning form in the ongoing India vs England Test series. It has also helped him climb up in the ICC's Men's Test Batting Rankings. Notably, the batter has overtaken India captain Virat Kohli on the list to become the highest-ranked Indian batsman in red-ball cricket.

Rohit Sharma currently occupies fifth place in the rankings with 773 points to his name, while Virat Kohli is stationed at the sixth spot with 766 points. England's Test skipper Joe Root, who has showcased exemplary batsmanship in the series against India, tops the list with 901 points. It is worth mentioning that Sharma is also the highest-ranked opening batter in the rankings.

Moreover, India's fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has also climbed a place in the ICC's Men's Test Bowling Rankings. The speedster has moved to the 10th spot with 758 points. England's veteran seamer Stuart Borad, who is currently nursing a calf injury, has dropped to the eleventh position.

Rohit Sharma stats in the ongoing India vs England series

The elegant batsman has played with utmost confidence against the formidable English attack under challenging conditions. Having played three matches in the series so far, Rohit Sharma has 230 runs to his name at a fantastic average of 46.00. He is only behind KL Rahul (252) and Joe Root (507) when it comes to the number of runs scored in the ongoing India vs England Test series.

India vs England 4th Test dates

The two cricketing giants will battle it out at Kennington Oval in London from Thursday, September 2. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the two nations will look to go all guns blazing in the forthcoming encounter as they look to take the lead in the five-match series.

