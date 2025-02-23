Rohit Sharma provides an update on his hamstring injury after India's 6-wicket win over Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India captain Rohit Sharma stated that his hamstring is okay after the Men in Blue's six-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. India's next match in the ICC event will be against New Zealand at the same venue on March 2.

India beat Pakistan in comprehensive fashion in Dubai on Sunday in a Group A match. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan were held to 241 in 49.4 overs as Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets. In the chase, India cruised home in 42.3 overs as Virat Kohli compiled an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls.

While India were bowling, skipper Rohit came off the field for a few overs due to an issue with his hamstring, handing over the leadership duties to vice-captain Shubman Gill. Thankfully for the Men in Blue, he returned a few overs later and took back charge of the team.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after India's thumping win, Rohit provided an update on his injury status and said (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

"It (hamstring) is okay at the moment."

The 37-year-old praised Kohli for his fantastic knock and asserted that there were never any doubts over his batting form in the Indian dressing room. He stated:

"He loves representing the country. He wants to be out there playing for the team, doing what he does best which is to go out there and do what he did today. Over the years, we've seen it with him. People sitting inside the dressing room are not surprised with what he has done. It was good for him to be out there in the middle, finish the game off."

Kohli struck seven fours in his century, which included the winning boundary that also took him to three figures. The 36-year-old added 114 for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who contributed 56 off 67 deliveries.

"The way we started with the ball was superb" - Rohit Sharma hails bowling effort after 2025 Champions Trophy win over Pakistan

Before Kohli's brilliance, India's bowlers ensured that Pakistan were held to a total below 250. Kuldeep claimed three wickets, Hardik Pandya picked up two, while Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana chipped in with one each. Praising the bowling unit, Rohit said that everyone did what was expected of them.

"The way we started with the ball was superb. To restrict them to that kind of a score was a great effort from the bowling unit. We knew it gets slightly better to bat under lights, gets slower as well. If you look at the bowling unit performance, everyone came to the party and did exactly what was required on that pitch," the Indian captain said.

Rohit admitted that juggling the bowlers is a challenging task since they have six bowlers who can send down 10 overs. He, however, explained that the current bunch of boys have played a lot together, which helps.

"It can be quite tricky at times where some guys will not get to bowl 10 overs because we have six bowlers. It's important what is working on particular that day and try and maximize those guys," he added.

Rohit was dismissed for 20 off 15 balls in India's chase. He struck three fours and a six before being knocked over by a brilliant yorker from Shaheen Afridi.

