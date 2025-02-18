Rohit Sharma & Ravindra Jadeja have fun discussing ICC appearances ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were recently seen engaging in a fun conversation where they discussed their appearances in ICC events ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The two cricketers were on their way to a photoshoot while having the fun discussion, as seen in a video posted by the Indian cricket team on Instagram. Captain Rohit Sharma initially stated that this will be his 15th appearance in an ICC event.

"Yeh 15th hai mera. Nau T20 World Cup. Teen 50-over World Cup. Bara. Aur do Champions Trophy chaudah aur yeh pandrah wala (This is my 15th time. Nine T20 World Cups. Three ODI World Cups. Twelve. And two Champions Trophy so 14 and this is my 15th appearance)," Rohit said.

However, he quickly recalled that he has also participated in Two World Test Championship finals.

"Nahi World Test Championship bhi hai na. Toh uska do. Satrah baar bulaya unhone yeh sab karne (No World Test Championship is there too. Two of that. 17 times they have called me to do all this)," he added.

Rohit then asked Jadeja about his appearances in ICC events, saying the latter would also have had a similar number of appearances.

"Tera bhi toh hoga utna hi (You would also have as many appearances)," Rohit asked Jadeja.

"I did not play the 2007 and 2012 T20 World Cups," Jadeja replied.

Rohit then recalled the number of T20 World Cups that have happened so far by naming the year of each edition and counting the number on his fingers.

Watch the video below.

Rohit Sharma-led India to begin 2025 Champions Trophy with clash against Bangladesh

In the same video, Jadeja could also be seen asking Shubman Gill about his number of appearances in ICC events.

"Tujhe puch raha hu mai kitne hue tere? (I am asking you how many appearances you have)," Jadeja asked Gill.

The current vice-captain of the ODI team replied that he has three appearances — the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2023 ODI World Cup, and the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. However, he changed his answer to five once Jadeja reminded him of the World Test Championship final as well.

"Teen. Ek T20 World Cup ke time. Ek dusra apna 2023 World Cup aur yeh teesra. Do Test Championship toh paanch (Three. One during the T20 World Cup. One the 2023 World Cup and this will be the third. Two Test Championships so five)," he said.

When Gill asked Jadeja, the all-rounder replied saying he has over 15 appearances. He also informed Gill about Rohit Sharma's appearances.

"Mera 15 plus hai. Rohit ke pata hai kitne hai? Rohit ke nau toh sirf T20 World Cup hai. Uske 17-18 hai (I have 15 plus. Do you know how many Rohit has? Nine of his appearances are just from T20 World Cup. He has 17-18)," Jadeja replied.

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign agaist Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. During the previous edition in 2017, they finished as runners-up after losing to Pakistan in the final by 180 runs.

