Rohit Sharma reaches 58th ODI fifty with a sublime cut shot off Adil Rashid in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma led the charge for his side in the run chase during the second ODI against England with a trademark quickfire fifty. The opener reached the landmark off just 30 deliveries at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

The Men in Blue were in desperate need of a solid start after being handed a daunting 305-run target by England. After a tame dismissal in the series opener in Nagpur, Rohit began his innings on an eventful note the second time around. He took on Gus Atkinson for consecutive boundaries in the second over, including a stunning flick over midwicket for a six.

The right-hander raced off to a quick start, but his momentum was halted after play was halted due to floodlight failure. However, he picked up from where he left to bring up his fifty, a couple of overs after the restart.

He welcomed Adil Rashid into the attack with a four, and then scored another boundary off the fourth over to reach the milestone. Have a look at the moment right here:

Rohit Sharma's fifty comes at the right time for him amid some serious scrutiny regarding his future. The opening batter looks in ominous touch and holds the key for India in the run chase.

Rohit Sharma records his joint third-fastest fifty in the second ODI against England

The Hitman's imperious knock against England brought up his third-fastest fifty in the format. He missed out on his personal best by a couple of deliveries.

Rohit Sharma's fastest ODI fifty remains his stunning knock against Bangladesh in 2022, when he came into bat at No.9 with a broken finger. He scored a fifty off 29 deliveries against Sri Lanka during the 2024 tour, and recorded a 30-ball fifty in the 2023 ODI World Cup league stage clash against Afghanistan.

As of writing, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have brought up the 100-run partnership in the 14th over of the innings. The skipper is batting on 58 runs off 42 deliveries.

