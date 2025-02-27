Rohit Sharma relaxes at a beach in Dubai ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was recently spotted relaxing at a beach in Dubai ahead of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand on March 2. The Men in Blue started the tournament well with consecutive comfortable victories against Bangladesh and Pakistan, which earned them a semi-final spot. New Zealand are the second team to reach the knock-out stage from Group A, while Pakistan and Bangladesh are out of the tournament.

Rohit has continued to bat aggressively and has given brisk starts in both matches so far, with scores of 41(36) and 20(15). However, he would be eager to chip in with significant contributions at the top order under pressure in the upcoming knockout games.

An X user (@rushiii_12) shared a video to give fans a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's activities off the field in Dubai. In it, Sharma can be seen chilling out at a beach, rejuvenating himself ahead of a busy next week.

You can watch the video below:

"It’s an argument that has legitimate weight" - Mitchell Johnson on Rohit Sharma-led India playing all matches in Dubai during 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Australia pacer recently weighed in on the controversy about India playing all their matches in Dubai during the 2025 Champions Trophy. He opined that such decisions raise questions about the fairness and integrity of the conduct of the tournament. In his column for the Nightly, Johnson opined:

"The 2025 Champions Trophy has generated quite a bit of discussion, particularly about India’s arrangement to play in Abu Dhabi [Dubai] not Pakistan which allows them to play on the same pitch for the entire tournament. Many respected voices have pointed out that this seems unfair to the other teams and it’s an argument that has legitimate weight despite the obvious security concerns India has about playing in Pakistan.

He continued:

"This isn’t the first time the governing body has come under fire for how it handles matters related to India and it raises questions about the overall integrity of the tournament. This situation also brings up several questions regarding the tournament’s fairness, especially as the finals approach. If the finals end up in Dubai, teams will definitely need to be prepared to travel quickly and adjust to the local conditions, which can be a significant challenge."

Do you agree with Mitchell Johnson's views above? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.

