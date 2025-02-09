Rohit Sharma's blazing start halted as play stopped in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI due to floodlight issue

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma showed signs of returning to form as he hit a flurry of sixes to begin their stiff run-chase of 305 in the second ODI against England in Cuttack. However, floodlight issues halted his quick start and Rohit was visibly unhappy to walk off the field.

Rohit, who has faced scrutiny due to lack of runs across formats in recent months, smashed a four and a six off Gus Atkinson in the second over of the innings. The veteran batter clobbered his second six off Saqib Mahmood, followed by this third in the right-arm seamer's next. On the other hand, his opening partner Shubman Gill also played some sumptuous shots as the home side made a blazing start to their innings.

It was after the first ball of the sixth over that there was a floodlight failure, with one of them going off, prompting the umpires to ask the players to leave the field. Until that point, the Men in Blue were 48/0 in the seventh over.

Rohit Sharma's men restrict England to 304 after losing the toss in Cuttack

Ravindra Jadeja was brilliant with the ball. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers did a decent job to restrict the tourists to 304 after losing the toss on a decent track. England openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave their side a brilliant start, putting on 81/0 in 10.5 overs. However, they lost their opening pair for the next 21 runs.

Nevertheless, the Englishmen found contributions from the middle-order batters in Joe Root (69), Harry Brook (31), Jos Buttler (34) and Liam Livingstone (41) to carry their side beyond 300 which at one stage looked unlikely. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging outstanding figures of 10-1-35-3.

Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy took one wicket each.

