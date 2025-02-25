Rohit Sharma's fun pose with daughter as he rejuvenates after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [In Picture]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently struck a funny pose along with his daughter Samaira Sharma as he unwinds after an intense match against Pakistan. The two neighboring nations squared off in the fifth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (February 23) in Dubai.

India came out on top, defeating their opponents comfortably by six wickets. Rohit Sharma did not have a productive outing with the bat as he perished for 20 (15) in a chase of 242. Virat Kohli stepped up after Sharma's dismissal and shepherded the chase expertly with an unbeaten century to win the game for India.

Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a picture to give his fans a glimpse of his personal time in Dubai. In it, the Indian captain could be seen hanging out with his daughter Samaira Sharma and posing in a fun way. You can watch it below:

"Everyone came to the party and did exactly what was required"- Rohit Sharma after win vs Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma expressed satisfaction with his team's performance and lauded his teammates for performing their roles well. Reflecting on the win, Sharma said:

"The way we started with the ball was superb to restrict them to that kind of score. We knew it would get slightly better to bat under lights. Gets slower as well but we wanted to back the experience in our lineup to go out there and get those runs. Credit goes to guys like Axar, Kuldeep and Jadeja in the middle there. They've played a lot of cricket in this format and understand what's required of them."

He added:

"Rizwan and Saud stitched a very good partnership so it was important for us to not let the game drift away. The experience of the three spinners comes in handy there. Not to forget how Hardik, Harshit and Shami bowled. Everyone came to the party and did exactly what was required on that pitch."

The semi-finalists of Group A have been finalized following New Zealand's win against Bangladesh on Monday (February 24). Pakistan and Bangladesh are out of the tournament, while India and New Zealand have sealed their semi-final spots.

