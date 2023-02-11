Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his fantastic century against Australia during the first Test in Nagpur.

While wickets kept on tumbling for the hosts from one end. Rohit showed great temperament and played a fantastic knock of 120. Rajkumar was impressed with the way the Indian captain showed that he could adapt to the situation and alter the tempo of his innings.

Speaking to India News, here's what Virat Kohli's coach had to say about Rohit Sharma:

"Rohit Sharma's incredible knock will be remembered for a long time. He chose the right time to attack the bowlers and when wickets fell, showed that he had the technique to just play the waiting game. Scoring centuries as a captain across formats is a huge achievement and we are proud of him."

Former Indian selector Saba Karim was also present on the panel and praised Rohit Sharma for his knock. Here's what he had to say:

"Rohit is a massive player for India, especially on turning tracks. This is because he has all the shots needed to score runs and put pressure on the opposition on such pitches. He had realized that if he wanted to be successful in Tests, he had to adapt and he has done that beautifully, be it in England's seaming conditions or on turning tracks at home."

Rohit Sharma showed Australia how to apply yourself on this pitch: Saba Karim

Saba Karim also opined that the Aussie batters seemed to be in a hurry and didn't look settled at the crease. He reckons that the reports of the pitch being a rank turner played on their minds.

However, Karim once again mentioned how solid and assured Rohit's defense was, which was the key to succeeding on this pitch. He explained:

"It is a turning track but the turn is slow enough for the batters to adjust their shot. Australian batters were in a bit of a rush because mentally they had decided that the ball would spit off the surface and the match would end in two days. But Rohit Sharma showed exactly how a batter needs to apply himself on this pitch."

India are inching closer to a thumping win as Australia struggle to reach the three-figure mark in their second innings.

