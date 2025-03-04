Rohit Sharma’s powerful shot almost hit umpire Chris Gaffaney in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

India skipper Rohit Sharma hit a powerful shot that came dangerously close to striking umpire Chris Gaffaney during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

On the last ball of the sixth over of India’s innings, bowled by Nathan Ellis, Rohit charged down the pitch and blasted the ball straight towards umpire Chris Gaffaney. The umpire reacted swiftly, narrowly avoiding what could have been a serious injury. As the ball raced to the boundary, Rohit was seen laughing at the close call, while the umpire appeared relieved.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Meanwhile, earlier in the innings, Rohit was dropped twice—first by Cooper Connolly and then by Marnus Labuschagne. However, the Indian skipper couldn’t capitalize on these opportunities and was eventually dismissed LBW by Connolly for 28 off 29 balls.

India lose both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill early in the chase against Australia

Australia won the toss and chose to bat in Semi-final 1 of the 2025 Champions Trophy against India. Mohammed Shami made an early breakthrough, dismissing Cooper Connolly for a duck. Travis Head contributed with a solid knock, scoring 39 off 33 balls.

However, it was skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey who did the bulk of the scoring for Australia. Smith made 73 off 96 balls, hitting four boundaries and one six, while Carey played a brilliant innings of 61 off 57 balls, with eight fours and one six.

Shami was the standout performer for India, taking three wickets as Australia were bundled out for 264 in 49.3 overs. In reply, India lost Shubman Gill early for eight. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma scored 28 off 29 balls.

At the time of writing, India were 64/2 after 13 overs, with Virat Kohli (14) and Shreyas Iyer (12) at the crease.

