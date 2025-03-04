Rohit Sharma disturbed by insects during toss for IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was disturbed by insects during the toss ahead of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Australia on Tuesday, March 4. The game is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rohit Sharma was seen adjusting his cap as he was disturbed by a few insects flying around while standing beside Australian captain Steve Smith for the toss. The Indian captain once again lost the toss as Australia decided to bat first.

Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri was also present in the middle for the toss.

Watch the video of the incident during the toss here:

This was the 14th consecutive toss lost by the Indian team, which is also the longest streak in ODIs. Out of these, Rohit Sharma has lost 11 consecutive tosses, joint second-most with Peter Borren for a captain in the format.

India are playing the game with an unchanged side while Australia made a couple of changes, with Cooper Connolly and Tanveer Sangha coming in for the all-important fixture.

Will Rohit Sharma fire with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal?

While Rohit Sharma has been unlucky with the toss throughout the ongoing Champions Trophy, he has been successful as a captain nonetheless, with India winning all their games so far.

However, Rohit Sharma the batter, has not been at his absolute best in the tournament. He has managed to score only 76 runs from three games at an average of 25.33 with a top-score of 41, which came in their opening game against Bangladesh.

In the next match against Pakistan, Rohit looked in good touch, scoring 20 runs off 15 balls with 3 fours and a six. However, he could not convert his start into a big score in that match.

In the previous game against New Zealand, the right-hander scored only 15 runs off 17 balls before he was dismissed early once again. Rohit has not fired on all cylinders in the competition so far.

In a big semifinal match against tough opponents in Australia, the skipper will be under some pressure to lead from the front with the bat and score big runs.

