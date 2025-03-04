Mohammed Shami knocks over Steve Smith for 73 with a full toss in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

India pacer Mohammed Shami castled Steve Smith with a full toss, providing a much-needed breakthrough for the Men in Blue during their 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia. The game is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

The dismissal took place on the fourth ball of the 37th over of Australia’s innings. Shami bowled a low full toss, and Smith charged down the track to hit it over extra cover. However, he failed to make contact with the ball, which went on to hit the off stump halfway.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The Australian captain registered his 35th half-century in ODI cricket. He scored 73 off 96 balls, including four boundaries and a six. Smith's dismissal left Australia at 198/5 after 36.4 overs.

Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel strike in quick succession as India fight back in their semi-final clash against Australia

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy. However, Mohammed Shami made an early impact, dismissing Australian opener Cooper Connolly for a duck. Travis Head played some brilliant shots before being dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy for 39 off 33 balls in the ninth over, with Shubman Gill taking a stunning catch.

Skipper Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then added 56 runs off 85 balls for the third wicket before the latter was trapped LBW by Ravindra Jadeja for 29. The veteran all-rounder then removed Josh Inglis for 11, claiming his second wicket.

Smith brought up his 35th half-century in ODI cricket and formed a brilliant 54-run partnership with Alex Carey. Shami dismissed Smith for 73, while Axar Patel got the better of Glenn Maxwell (7) as India claimed two wickets in quick succession.

At the time of writing, Australia were 213/6 after 40 overs, with Carey (44) and Ben Dwarshuis (3) at the crease.

