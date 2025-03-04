Ravindra Jadeja traps Marnus Labuschagne LBW for 29 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne LBW to claim his first wicket in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Australia. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday, March 4.

Ad

The dismissal occurred on the third ball of the 23rd over of the Australian innings. Jadeja bowled a good-length delivery that skidded after pitching. Labuschagne, going on the back foot, tried to play it on the on-side but missed, getting rapped on the pads.

Umpire Richard Illingworth raised his finger as the Indian spinner claimed his first wicket. This was the fourth that Jadeja got the better of the Australian batter in ODI cricket.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Labuschagne scored 29 off 36 balls, including two boundaries and a six. His dismissal left Australia at 110/3 after 22.3 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja breaks 56-run stand between Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

After choosing to bat first, Australia didn't have the best start as young Cooper Connolly was dismissed for a duck off nine balls by Mohammed Shami in the third over. After a shaky beginning, Travis Head began to find his rhythm, and Australia reached 53 after eight overs, with the left-hander contributing the majority of the runs.

Ad

Varun Chakaravarthy claimed India's second breakthrough, dismissing Head for 39 off 33 balls, with Shubman Gill taking a fine catch. Skipper Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then steadied the innings, putting on a 56-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed for 29 by Ravindra Jadeja.

The left-arm spinner followed up with another wicket, removing Josh Inglis for 11. At the time of writing, Australia are 146/4 after 28 overs, with Smith (60) and Alex Carey (1) at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback