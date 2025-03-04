Shubman Gill takes fantastic running catch as Varun Chakaravarthy dismisses Travis Head in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Mar 04, 2025 15:50 IST
India v Australia: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Travis Head gets dismissed for 39 (Source: Getty)

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill took a stunning running catch off Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling to dismiss the dangerous Travis Head in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday, March 4.

The dismissal occurred on the second ball of the ninth over of Australia's innings. Varun bowled a flighted delivery on off and middle stump. Head attempted to loft it but couldn’t get the right connection. Gill charged in from long-off and took a spectacular running catch, giving India a crucial breakthrough.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Travis Head played a valuable innings, scoring 39 off 33 balls, including five boundaries and two sixes. His dismissal left Australia at 54/2 after 8.2 overs.

Australia lose both openers before 10 overs after opting to bat in the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. They received an early reprieve when Mohammed Shami dropped Travis Head off his own bowling on the first legal delivery of the game. However, not long after, Shami struck for the Men in Blue, dismissing young Cooper Connolly for a duck in the third over.

Head broke the shackles in the fourth over, hitting Hardik Pandya for a boundary and a six. The southpaw then followed it up with three consecutive boundaries off Shami in the next over.

As Head and skipper Steve Smith started to find their rhythm, Australia reached 53 after eight overs. Varun Chakaravarthy was introduced in the ninth over and made an immediate impact, removing Head for 39 and giving India the much-needed breakthrough.

Since then, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have looked solid with the bat for Australia. At the time of writing, Australia were 72/2 after 14 overs, with Smith on 23 and Labuschagne on four.

Edited by Ankush Das
