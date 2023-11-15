Rohit Sharma’s record against New Zealand in ODIs: Stats, highest score, list of hundreds

Team India captain Rohit Sharma will be crucial to the team’s fortunes in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. He will be expected to lead from the front both with the willow and in the field. It will be a special occasion for Rohit as he will be playing the knockout clash in front of his home crowd.

The 36-year-old displayed impressive form in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup. He is currently the fourth-leading run-getter in the tournament, having smashed 503 runs at an average of 55.89 and a strike rate of 121.50, getting the team off to some blazing starts. The right-handed batter has one hundred and three fifties to his credit in the competition.

Looking at Rohit’s record against New Zealand in the one-day format, he has played 28 matches, scoring 935 runs at an average of 37.40, with two hundreds. His ODI average against the Kiwis is significantly lower than his overall one-day career average of 49.14.

Rohit’s highest ODI score against New Zealand is 147, which came off 138 balls in Kanpur in October 2017. The opening batter struck 18 fours and two sixes as India batted first and put up 337/6 on the board. The Kiwis came up with a valiant response but finished on 331/7 as India sneaked home by six runs.

Rohit’s only other three-figure score against the Black Caps in ODIs came in Indore in January 2023. The experienced batter smashed 101 off 85 balls, hitting nine fours and six sixes as the Men in Blue put up 385/9 and registered victory by 90 runs.

The Indian captain’s other significant scores in the one-day format against New Zealand are as follows - 79 in Hamilton (January 2014), 70 in Visakhapatnam (October 2016), 87 in Mount Maunganui (January 2019), 62 in Mount Maunganui (January 2019) and 51 in Raipur (January 2023).

Rohit Sharma’s record against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup

Shifting focus to Rohit’s record against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup, he has featured in two matches, scoring 47 runs at an average of 23.50.

The right-handed batter was dismissed for one off four balls in the 2019 semi-final in Manchester, caught behind off Matt Henry’s bowling. India went on to lose the game by 18 runs.

The 36-year-old scored 46 off 40 balls in the league game of the ongoing World Cup in Dharamsala. He struck four fours and as many sixes as India chased 274 with four wickets in hand.