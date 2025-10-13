Rohit Sharma's respectful gesture goes viral after India teammate places trophy on the floor during awards ceremony [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 13, 2025 23:45 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India batting star Rohit Sharma was one of the many cricketing legends present during the recent 27th CEAT Cricket Rating awards ceremony held in Mumbai. After Shreyas Iyer received the CEAT JioStar award, he went to his seat and kept it on the floor. However, the former Indian captain, who was sitting behind Iyer, picked it up and placed it on the table.

The 38-year-old, who will return to national colors during the upcoming tour of Australia, also attracted eyeballs due to his improved fitness level. The right-handed batter wore a stylish suit and arrived with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, to enjoy the function to the fullest.

Watch the video of the moment between Rohit and Iyer here:

Iyer, who was one of the fulcrums behind Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 success, has been appointed as the vice-captain of the one-day side for the Australia tour. He has been appointed as new captain Shubman Gill's deputy, as the latter has replaced Rohit, keeping in mind the 2027 World Cup.

"They love playing in Australia" - Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)
Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the intense competition within the team will bring the best out of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Australia. He also believes hunger will be there, given the prolific duo have retired from the other two formats. At Kayo and Fox Sports’ Summer of Cricket launch on Monday, Shastri said (as quoted by Fox Sports):

"That’s why they’re here. They’re part of the mix but again, form is crucial. But there’s no substitute for experience when it comes to the big games, as we saw in the Champions Trophy. Come the big games, the big boys step up, so it’ll be interesting (to see what happens). (They) have to prove something, because they have the young guns nipping at their heels. But they love playing in Australia. They have played some of the best white ball cricket and Test cricket in Australia. I think they’ll be out there. And they’ve not played for a while. They’ve retired from the other formats of the game, so that hunger will be there."

The ODI series begins on Sunday, October 19, in Perth.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Parag Jain
