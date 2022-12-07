Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh gets emotional as India captain comes out to bat with finger injury

India captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh got emotional during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Wednesday (December 7). That came after the opening batter walked out to bat at No. 8 despite a finger injury, as the team were in dire need of his services in a faltering run chase.

With India requiring 64 off 44, Sharma scored an unbeaten 51 off 28, including five sixes and three boundaries. The Men in Blue, though, fell short of the target by five runs as Bangladesh scripted another series win against India at home after seven years.

Taking to Instagram, Ritika took a screengrab of her husband coming out to bat and captioned the post:

"I love you, and I’m so proud of the man you are. To go out like that and do that.”

An injured Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten fifty against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

For the uninitiated, the right-hander suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the game. The incident happened when he dropped Anamul Haque at slips off Mohammed Siraj in the second over. The BCCI medical team accessed him, and Sharma didn’t return to the field.

His deputy KL Rahul took over the reins, but Sharma's absence was felt, as Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah stitched a 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

“It isn’t too great” – Rohit Sharma on his thumb injury

Rohit Sharma said that he underwent some dislocation and stitches to come out and bat in the must-win game for the Men in Blue. He added that it was not a fracture.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Sharma said:

“It (thumb injury) isn’t too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture, so I was able to bat.”

The right-hander looked disappointed with his bowlers for allowing Mehidy and Mahmudullah to stitch up a match-winning partnership.

“From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn’t a great effort from our bowlers. Not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah; (it) was a great partnership, but we also need to find ways of breaking such partnerships.”

Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 10). All-rounder Deepak Chahar also remains doubtful after sustaining a hamstring injury after bowling only three overs in the game.

