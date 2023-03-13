"Rohit Sharma was the second-best batter in the series"- Aakash Chopra after conclusion of BGT 2023

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Indian captain Rohit Sharma was the second-best batter during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Rohit scored 242 runs in four Tests at an average of 40.33 with a fantastic hundred in Nagpur.

Chopra opined that although Rohit is fifth on the list of top run-scorers in the series, he played crucial knocks on turning tracks in the first three Tests and that they should be considered more in value than just numbers.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra took a look back at some of the top performers in India's 2-1 series win over Australia. Here's what he said about Rohit Sharma's contributions:

"I feel Rohit Sharma was the second-best batter in the series after Usman Khawaja. He scored an incredible hundred on a tough pitch in Nagpur. There was selective watering done and the pitch also wasn't rolled properly. So although he has 242 runs from four Tests, they have a lot more value."

Usman Khawaja was the highest scorer of the series with 333 runs to his name. Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, and Marnus Labuschagne were the other batsmen ahead of Rohit on the list.

Aakash Chopra on Travis Head's performance in BGT 2023

Aakash Chopra feels Travis Head has arguably performed so well that veteran opener David Warner's place in the side could be in trouble. Despite not playing the first Test, Head scored 235 runs in the remaining three games and his attacking game really pushed India on the backfoot a couple of times.

On this, Chopra stated:

"Travis Head's performances have certainly put a question mark on David Warner 's Test spot. One is in the twilight of his career, while the other is on the way up. So it will be interesting to see how they sort out this situation."

India won the series 2-1 and also managed to make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller in Christchurch.

Poll : 0 votes