Rohit Sharma sets 2 brilliant catching records in Brisbane 

Rohit Sharma has equaled the record of most catches by an Indian in a Test match in Australia. At the time of writing, the Indian vice-captain has made 5 grabs in the ongoing 4th Test, which is at par with Kr Srikkanth who achieved the feat in 1992 at Perth.

Sharma is also second on the list for most catches at the Gabba, one behind New Zealand's Stephen Fleming (6).

Amidst India's incessant fielding woes, Sharma has emerged as a safe pair of hands in the inner circle. The opening batsman started the Test's proceedings by taking a stunning catch to send David Warner packing. Standing at the 2nd slip, Sharma made a full fledged drive across first slip to take a low grab.

Rohit Sharma then interrupted an innocuous flick by Steve Smith at short mid-wicket to hand Washington Sundar his maiden Test wicket.

In the second innings, Marnus Labuschagne edged a boundary off Mohammed Siraj past a diving Rohit Sharma at 2nd slip. The Aussie number 3 edged the next ball as well, this time straight Rohit Sharma's hands.

Most catches in a Brisbane Test:



6 - Stephen Fleming, NZ v AUS 1997

5 - Rohit Sharma, #AUSvIND 2021

5 - Sam Loxton, AUS v ENG 1950

5 - Mark Taylor, AUS v NZ 1997 pic.twitter.com/G9cySn43PR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

Cameron Green also got out in similar fashion in the 61st over as Sharma pouched his 5th catch of the match.

Rohit Sharma the batsman must step up

Australia has raced to a 276-run lead at tea on Day 4. The visitors will be delighted with the services of Rohit Sharma the fielder. Now they desperately need him to step up as a senior batsman.

The 33-year-old has been impressive against the new ball. He got starts in each of his three innings in the series. However, he has also thrown away each of those starts with false strokes.

In the first innings of the Gabba Test, for instance, the opener played 74 balls to score 44 runs before hitting a needless heave straight into the hands of deep mid-on.

Barring major rain-related interruptions, a draw is unlikely. Ajinkya Rahane and team will look up to Rohit Sharma to take the onus at the top and anchor the innings to a favorable result.