Rohit Sharma shakes hands and interacts with fans at Barabati Stadium ahead of 2nd ODI vs England 2025 [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently interacted with his fans at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack during a practice session ahead of the second ODI against England. The hosts won the first ODI by four wickets on Thursday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host the second ODI today (February 9).

An X user (@rushiii_12) shared a video on the social media platform to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's activities during a practice session on the eve of the second ODI. In it, Rohit could be seen walking towards the stands, shaking hands and talking with his ardent fans, making their day.

You can watch the video below:

"The entire country is worried now "- Aakash Chopra on India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of 2nd ODI vs England 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed Rohit Sharma's poor batting form and felt that fans across the country are worried about it. He pointed out that Rohit was in good form till the ODI series in Sri Lanka last year before things went downhill. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"What's gone wrong with Rohit Sharma? The entire country is worried now because it's been time. He was India's highest scorer in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. He was absolutely outstanding. He was batting very well. He was in form and everything was fine. After that, there has been a nosedive. You remember a second-innings knock in Bengaluru and a short knock in Kanpur, but he hasn't scored runs apart from that."

Giving his opinion on the technical aspects behind Rohit's recent struggles, Chopra added:

"He started to meet the ball far away from his body because if you have to hit in the air, you have to meet the ball slightly far. So, the impact point got changed, and because of that, he has started getting a lot of leading edges. When the bat goes far, the other side of that is the more the object starts going away from you, the more your control reduces. The closer you keep it to yourself, the more control you will have."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

