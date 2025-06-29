Rohit Sharma shares heartwarming montage on first anniversary of India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph [Watch]

Rohit Sharma reminisced about the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph on the first anniversary by sharing a heartwarming montage video on Instagram on Sunday, June 29. He lifted the Trophy last year on the same day in Barbados after Team India beat South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final.

Virat Kohli rose to the occasion for India in the summit clash with a responsible half-century to help them reach a decent first-innings score of 176/7. Axar Patel (47) and Shivam Dube (27) supported him in the batting department. The Indian bowlers then put on a collective effort to restrict the Proteas team to 169/8, guiding their side to a memorable victory.

As a result, Men in Blue ended their 11-year ICC trophy drought, as they fell short on numerous occasions after winning the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. The players were given a grand welcome on arrival in India, and victory celebrations took place in Mumbai amidst a sea of fans.

On the occasion of the first anniversary, the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma recollected special moments from the tournament by sharing a video compilation on his official Instagram handle. He captioned:

"On This Day 🏆🇮🇳💙

You can watch the video below:

"I was panicking"- Rohit Sharma on his state of mind after India were reduced to 34/3 in 2024 T20 World Cup final vs South Africa

During a recent interview with JioHotstar, Rohit Sharma revealed that he was panicking after India lost three quick wickets in the powerplay after opting to bat first. Shedding light on his thought process during the initial phase of the match, he said (via News18):

"I was panicking. I wasn’t comfortable. I thought we’d let them into the game. Of course, in the back of my mind, I always believed our lower middle order, although it hadn’t batted much during the tournament, had made an impact whenever given the opportunity. Not many people are talking about Axar’s knock, but it was the game-changer. Scoring 47 off 31 at that stage was vital."

On the importance of Virat Kohli's composed knock of 76 (59), Rohit Sharma added:

"We needed one player to bat through the innings, Virat did that brilliantly. If you hit three boundaries in the first over, then you’ve started well. That’s what every cricketer wants. The experience of playing for India for so many years helps. You can control your emotions, control your thoughts and stay in the moment. And he played a brilliant innings, a fantastic partnership with Axar."

What are your favorite memories from the 2025 T20 World Cup final? Let us know in the comments section.

