Rohit Sharma shares a heartwarming picture with daughter Samaira

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently shared a heartwarming picture of himself with his daughter Samaira.

Rohit is currently out of action with a thumb injury he suffered while fielding during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka earlier in the month. He was eventually ruled out of the third ODI and the following two Tests against the Bangla Tigers.

The star batter immediately returned to Mumbai to nurse his injury and consulted with doctors with a few important series lined up, including the four-match home Test rubber against Australia.

Away from cricket, Rohit is currently spending some quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. He recently shared a picture with Samaira, looking out to sea.

The picture was loved by one and all and was shared multiple times on social media. Rohit's teammate Suryakumar Yadav also left a comment on the post which read:

"Sammy say hello to SKy 😁."

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper recently returned to training and also shared a couple of pictures of him jogging and partaking in fielding drills.

He will be eager to return to action after his below-par numbers in 2022. While he has managed to score only 90 runs in two Tests, Rohit has amassed 249 runs in eight ODIs at an average of 41.50.

The right-handed batter has registered only 656 runs, including three half-centuries, in 29 T20Is at an average of less than 25 this year.

Rohit Sharma unavailable for the T20I series against Sri Lanka

While he has resumed batting in the nets, Rohit will need one more week to attain full fitness and return to the fold in time for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Hence, the star batter has been left out of the three-match T20I series against the Lankans.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the skipper, while Suryakumar has been elevated as his deputy. However, Rohit will return to lead the side in three ODIs against Sri Lanka.

The T20Is will be played in Mumbai, Pune, and Rajkot on January 3, 5, and 7, respectively.

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

Also Read: "Current travel essentials include ..." - Dinesh Karthik shares a picture from his holiday

Poll : 0 votes