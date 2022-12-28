"Current travel essentials include ..." - Dinesh Karthik shares a picture from his holiday

Veteran Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently shared a picture from his holiday. Karthik was seen going out for a walk with his twins and dog.

Karthik hasn't been considered for India's T20 squad since the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Men in Blue crashed out of the tournament after losing to England in the semi-finals.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer, who was preferred ahead of Rishabh Pant, failed to make any significant impact with the bat, managing only 14 runs in three innings at an average of less than five.

Currently, on a break, Karthik gave a glimpse of his holiday when he was seen going out with his twin children and his dog Coco. Sharing a picture on Instagram, he wrote:

"Current travel essentials include my twins, Coco & my back support pillow 🤪 #daddyduties #family #kidsofinstagram."

Karthik's international career is almost over after failing to make a mark at the T20 World Cup 2022. The 37-year-old, who was part of India's first-ever T20I game, has represented his country 60 times in the shortest format, scoring 686 runs at an average of 26.38.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retain Dinesh Karthik for IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who roped in Karthik for ₹5.5 crore at the IPL 2022 auction, has retained him for the upcoming season.

The veteran cricketer had a remarkable outing for the franchise in IPL 2022, amassing 330 runs in 16 games at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.33. He seamlessly fitted into the finisher's role and was one of RCB's most impactful players in the last edition.

Karthik will hope to keep up the good work going forward and justify his selection once again as RCB eye their maiden IPL title.

RCB squad for IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, and Sonu Yadav.

Also Read: "He also provides us longevity" - LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir explains the reason behind spending 16 crore for Nicholas Pooran

Poll : 0 votes