Rohit Sharma shares a photo of Rishabh Pant's messed-up hotel room in Sydney

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are great friends off the field. Sharma often trolled Pant on social media during the strict lockdown period last year. Sharma was back it after the SCG Tests against Australia when he shared a photo of Rishabh's messy room and described him as a 'legend' for living in a room like that.

Rohit Sharma joined the Indian cricket team ahead of the third Test match. The vice-captain performed well at SCG and scored a fifty in the second innings. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant aggregated 97 runs off 118 deliveries. After the Indian cricket team pulled off a memorable draw, Sharma seemed to be in good spirits as he shared a photo of Rishabh Pant's room through an Instagram story.

Rishabh Pant's room (Image courtesy: Rohit Sharma's Instagram story)

The Indian cricket team needs to follow the strict quarantine rules in Australia for the duration of the tour. It appears as though Rishabh Pant is not someone who loves to clean his room regularly. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were in his room when the former clicked the picture.

This Instagram story proves there is a strong bond between the junior and the senior cricketers in the Indian team. In the past, the juniors did not express themselves too much in front of the senior players in the squad. However, that tradition no longer exists in the Indian cricket team.

Can Rohit Sharma and co retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

What a test match. Great effort Team India 🇮🇳 @bcci pic.twitter.com/RxV3TMB7Wu — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 11, 2021

After the draw in Sydney, another stalemate in Brisbane will be enough for the Indian cricket team to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma's return to the squad could help the Indian cricket team clinch the series.

The final Test of the IND v AUS series will begin this Friday at the Gabba in Brisbane. It will be interesting to see how both teams respond to the first draw of the series, which is currently tied 1-1.