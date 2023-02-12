"Rohit Sharma showed that there is no natural game" - Deep Dasgupta lauds opener's match-defining knock in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Deep Dasgupta has lauded Rohit Sharma for keeping his attacking instincts at bay and playing a responsible knock in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit scored 120 runs as India posted a 400-run total in their only innings in the series opener against Australia in Nagpur. The hosts went on to win the game by a massive margin of an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Dasgupta was asked whether Rohit Sharma's knock was a great example of a captain's innings, to which he responded:

"Brilliant innings. People say that this is their natural game, that they can only play like that. In this innings, a huge batter like Rohit Sharma showed that there is no natural game - respect the conditions and situation and then if you have the ability, adapt yourself accordingly."

The former Indian wicketkeeper highlighted how the opener got off to a flying start on Day 1 of the Test match, elaborating:

"He got a quick start because he got three boundaries in the first over, with two of them on his legs. So that helps a little when you get boundaries at the start, you get your flow and tempo."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha India made 400 runs on the same surface and if you wanted to know how to score runs on it, you merely had to watch how Rohit Sharma batted. India made 400 runs on the same surface and if you wanted to know how to score runs on it, you merely had to watch how Rohit Sharma batted.

Rohit scored 56 runs off 69 deliveries in India's total of 77/1 at Stumps on Day 1. He dominated the 76-run opening-wicket partnership with KL Rahul, with the latter contributing just 20 runs.

"The Test innings you are talking about was mainly seen on the second day" - Deep Dasgupta on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma took 171 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark. [P/C: BCCI]

Dasgupta pointed out that Rohit took a more dogged approach on the second morning, stating:

"When he was batting on Day 1, it was a more free-flowing innings because the pitch was playing better, but the Test innings you are talking about was mainly seen on the second day."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the conditions were slightly tough on the second day and praised the Indian skipper for adopting a more conservative approach, observing:

"When he came to bat on the second day, it was slightly difficult, because the bowling was also a little friendly on the first day. The pitch was also more favorable for batting, which he took full advantage of. He gave respect on the second day."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Pat Cummins said - "The way Rohit Sharma played was brilliant, he showed his class". Pat Cummins said - "The way Rohit Sharma played was brilliant, he showed his class".

Rohit himself admitted that he realized on the second morning that he could only be dismissed if he played a false shot. He disclosed that he refrained from playing a lofted pull after having struck Pat Cummins for a six, which went just beyond the deep square leg fielder's reach.

