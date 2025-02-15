Rohit Sharma signs autographs for fans at Mumbai Airport ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy departure [Watch]

India’s captain Rohit Sharma was spotted signing autographs for fans at Mumbai Airport on Saturday, February 15, as the Men in Blue departed for Dubai ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The much-awaited tournament is scheduled to begin on February 19.

Ad

This marks the first time in 29 years that Pakistan will host an ICC event, while India’s matches are set to be played in Dubai. As the 15-member Indian squad, along with the coaching staff, arrived at Mumbai Airport to catch their flight to Dubai, skipper Rohit took the time to interact with fans and sign autographs.

Here’s a video of the moment (via @rushiii_12 on X):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For the marquee event, India have been placed in Group A, alongside archrivals Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. The Men in Blue will then face Pakistan in a highly anticipated clash on Sunday, February 23. In their final group-stage match, India will take on New Zealand on March 2, 2025.

Men in Blue's 15-member squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

Ad

Rohit Sharma boasts an impressive record in the Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma has played in two editions of the Champions Trophy (2013 and 2017). In the 2013 edition, the Mumbai batter scored 177 runs in five matches, averaging 35.40, including two fifties.

In the 2017 edition, he amassed 304 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 76, featuring two fifties and one century. Overall, in 10 matches, he has accumulated 481 runs at an average of 53.44, with four fifties and one century to his name.

Rohit has played a total of 268 ODIs for India, scoring 10,988 runs at an average of 49.05, including 57 fifties and 32 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news